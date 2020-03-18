Ag Growth International (AFN) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE AFN opened at C$19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.20. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$19.59 and a 52-week high of C$63.11.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 802.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.