Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,640,000 after buying an additional 402,021 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $1,830,342.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

