AGNC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 4,951 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 9,427,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,714,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.33. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,322,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 748,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 275,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $114,413,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

