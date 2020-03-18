Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. 15,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

