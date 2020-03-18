Agrocoin (AGRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,935.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $111,935.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00067076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.03901819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Agrocoin

AGRO is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.