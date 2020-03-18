Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) price target by HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.06 ($11.70).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France KLM stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €4.25 ($4.94). The company had a trading volume of 9,193,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.41. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.