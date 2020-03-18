Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €170.00 ($197.67) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 246.48% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.85 ($164.94).

Airbus stock traded down €13.98 ($16.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.07 ($57.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €125.36.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

