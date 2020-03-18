Aladdin Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $2.93 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BITKER, TOPBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.02195790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.66 or 0.03397836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00648218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00691349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00085217 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00546594 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018887 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,121,588,121 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.