Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,516 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. FMR LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 442.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. 303,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.