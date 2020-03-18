Albert Friedberg Buys 7,040 Shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg bought 7,040 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $28,230.40.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Albert Friedberg bought 982,318 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Vaccinex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex comprises approximately 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

