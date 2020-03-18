Alchemint Standards Market Cap Achieves $67,110.23 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $67,110.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.02225658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00194398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

