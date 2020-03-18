Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Alerus Finl Cp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.