Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $83,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,821.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.