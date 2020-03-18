Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Director Buys $34,536,232.50 in Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50.

ALXN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

