Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $90.91 million and $58.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,188,331,852 coins and its circulating supply is 657,060,009 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.