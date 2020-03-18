Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112,747 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 60.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $288,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $6.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,603,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $460.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

