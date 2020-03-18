Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.33.

TSE ATD.B traded down C$1.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.83. 3,561,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

