Allergan plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Allergan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allergan has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allergan to earn $18.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:AGN traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.46. 2,178,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

