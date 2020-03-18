AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles purchased 7,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

