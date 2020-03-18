AllSafe Trading 7% Lower This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $231,803.77 and $1,516.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.