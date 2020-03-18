Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $423.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $432.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 418,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,048 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $797.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

