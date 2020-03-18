Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,478,000 after buying an additional 269,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after buying an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,407,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,030,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

