Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,608 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Allstate worth $84,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

