ALLUVA (ALV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,012.04

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. ALLUVA has a market cap of $2,012.04 and approximately $25.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

