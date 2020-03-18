Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.40 Per Share

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Alpha FX Group stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 830 ($10.92). 29,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630.13 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,370 ($18.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,187.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,057.33.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha FX Group in a report on Wednesday.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

