Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $858,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $74.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1,045.51. The stock had a trading volume of 158,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,606. The company has a market cap of $745.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,399.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

