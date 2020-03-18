AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

