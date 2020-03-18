Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.02. 1,291,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,049. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.65. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.