Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Altitude Group (LON:ALT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ALT opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Altitude Group has a 52-week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

