Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 1,357,452 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,452 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.91% of Parsley Energy worth $54,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,372,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after buying an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $21,243,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $19,381,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

