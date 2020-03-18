Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 157,716 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.81% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $60,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

