Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 270,266 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,266 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.32% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $102,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

NYSE IR opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

