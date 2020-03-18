Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 277,801 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.