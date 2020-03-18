Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 53,901 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.44% of Athene worth $38,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Athene stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.