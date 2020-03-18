Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 7,882 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.53% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $73,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 638.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.