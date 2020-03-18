Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 777,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,507,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of State Street at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

STT stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

