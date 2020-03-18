Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 586,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,186,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.18% of TE Connectivity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,016,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TE Connectivity by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 606,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,801,000 after buying an additional 181,326 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

TEL stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

