Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 297,587 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,587 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

