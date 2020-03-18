Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 377,065 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.80% of PVH worth $61,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

