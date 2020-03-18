Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 3,143,261 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,143,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,890,000. Equitable makes up 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.68% of Equitable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,625 shares of company stock valued at $793,513. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.