Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,220 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $62,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

