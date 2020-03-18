Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,041 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises approximately 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Under Armour worth $73,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

UAA stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

