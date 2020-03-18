Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 46,413 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

NYSE EOG opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

