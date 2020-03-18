Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,031 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $73,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.26.

Shares of ROST opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

