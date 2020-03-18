Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $132,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after buying an additional 498,861 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,864,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $549,759,000 after acquiring an additional 328,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $296,753,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $295,364.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,036.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,407 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,608. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.