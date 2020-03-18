Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,107 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.77% of Pure Storage worth $34,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.