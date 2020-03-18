Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,525 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $94,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

