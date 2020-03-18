Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 7,719.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,706 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $38,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,435,000 after buying an additional 404,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,509,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,568,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

