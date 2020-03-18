Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 179,587 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

