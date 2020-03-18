Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $38.10 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.38% of Devon Energy worth $38,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

